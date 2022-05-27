Man Accused Of Throwing Water On Another Man To Face Trial June 28

A long-standing feud between two men has wound its way in the St. James Parish Court with one of the men facing a charge of assault at common law.

Paul Graham appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley on Wednesday to answer to the charge against him.

During the hearing, the complainant told the court that the incident was an escalation of a series of events that had been going on for years.

“His son has threatened my life, and I took out a summons against him,” the complainant told the court.

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy, who appeared amicus on behalf of the accused, stated that the only way to solve the problem is to involve alternative dispute resolution (ADR) such as restorative justice and mediation, in which a mutually acceptable third party helps the conflicting parties in developing their own resolution.

After the complainant indicated his disinterest in mediation, Judge Smith-Ashley scheduled the case for trial on June 28 and extended Graham’s bail to allow him time to settle his legal representation.

