Man Wanted for Murder of Chinese Couple Fatally Shot by Police

Tommy Thompson, who was wanted in connection with the murder of a Chinese couple in Bellevue (near Southfield) in St Elizabeth last December, was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday night, July 27.

According to a senior police source, Thompson was fatally shot at 10:40 p.m., in Bloomsbury District in the New Market police area, after allegedly attacking officers with a machete.

During a shootout in March, he had been able to elude the police on the Holland Bamboo main road.

Thompson was wanted by police when he and two gunmen were recorded on closed-circuit camera posing as customers in Jojo supermarket before murdering Haikong Wan, 48, a businesswoman, and Shiyun Shu, 53, a businessman from Bellevue District.

According to the authorities, the business owners were murdered during a robbery at their place of business.

The police stated that they were alerted to the scene at 7:20 p.m. Upon their arrival, the Chinese nationals were discovered lying in a pool of blood when they arrived. They were brought to the hospital, where Shu was pronounced dead and Wan died about 8:15 p.m.

Since then, two brothers have been charged with the double murder.

According to police, Thompson was also wanted for multiple counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.