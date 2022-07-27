St Catherine Man Wanted for Murder Captured in Cayman

Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw who was on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s wanted list, is now in the custody of Jamaican authorities.

Shaw was deported to Jamaica on Wednesday morning after being apprehended on Friday, July 8 in the Cayman Islands.

He was one of 11 persons listed as wanted by the St Catherine police in June.

He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent in connection with two incidents at 31 St Johns Road in the parish in September 2021 and May 2022, as well as the April 2019 murder of Romaine Robinson.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com