St Catherine Man Wanted for Murder Captured in Cayman

Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw who was on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s wanted list, is now in the custody of Jamaican authorities.

Shaw was deported to Jamaica on Wednesday morning after being apprehended on Friday, July 8 in the Cayman Islands.

He was one of 11 persons listed as wanted by the St Catherine police in June.

He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent in connection with two incidents at 31 St Johns Road in the parish in September 2021 and May 2022, as well as the April 2019 murder of Romaine Robinson.