Dancehall Artiste EleganceGad Shot Dead in Manchester

A St Elizabeth-based dancehall artist was shot and killed in Russell’s Place, Manchester on Wednesday morning.

He has so far only been identified as “EleganceGad”.

The head of the Manchester Police, Shane McCalla, stated that the entertainer was in a car sometime around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot.

According to additional reports, a female passenger in the vehicle was not harmed.

The police suspect that the murder is related to illegal activities in St. Elizabeth.

The incident is being investigated into by the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch.