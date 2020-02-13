Man Taken into Custody in Connection With Firearm Seizure in Paisley, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): One 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Paisley district, in St James on Wednesday, February 12.

The identity of the accused man is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that approximately 7:00 a.m., a team of officers conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the firearm found in a bedroom of a house occupied by the accused.

The accused was placed into police custody in connection with the seizure.