Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Thomas

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): Armed Robber Fatally Shot  – 21-year-old Rhyiem Omeally, otherwise called “Jerry” of Claremont Road, Bull Bay in St Thomas, was shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder during a robbery attempt in Yallahs in the parish, on Wednesday, February 12.

Reports are that about 3:30 a.m., Omeally who was armed with a firearm, allegedly pounced upon a businessman who was a licensed firearm holder, held him at gunpoint and demanded money.

Omeally was challenged by businessman who opened fire hitting him multiple times. The police were summoned and upon arrival, a  9mm pistol along with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from the scene.

The wounded robber was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

