Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (Mckoy’s News): A St James man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, after he was held with an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Grange Pen, St James, on Sunday, February 9.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Dontel Wilkinson, laborer also of Grange Pen, in Barrett Town community.

Reports by the Barrett Town police are that about 11:45 a.m., lawmen carried out a snap raid in the community, where a premises was searched.

During the search, they discovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds at the premises occupied by the accused.

He is booked to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court at a later date.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Five Shot, One Dead, As Gunmen Shoot Up Stony Hill, in St Andrew
Five Shot, One Dead, As Gunmen Shoot Up Stony Hill, in St Andrew
Man Shot and Killed in Half Way Tree
Man Shot and Killed in Half Way Tree
Drive-By Shooting on Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew
Drive-By Shooting on Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew
Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James
Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James
Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Thomas
Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Thomas
Man Taken into Custody in Connection With Firearm Seizure in Paisley, St James
Man Taken into Custody in Connection With Firearm Seizure in Paisley, St James
Man Shot and Killed While Attending Candlelight Vigil in Hopewell, Hanover
Man Shot and Killed While Attending Candlelight Vigil in Hopewell, Hanover
PBCJ NEWS – FEBRUARY 12, 2020
PBCJ NEWS – FEBRUARY 12, 2020
Jamaican sex worker gets 3 years for killing colleague in Barbados
Jamaican sex worker gets 3 years for killing colleague in Barbados
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....