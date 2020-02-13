Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (Mckoy’s News): A St James man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, after he was held with an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Grange Pen, St James, on Sunday, February 9.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Dontel Wilkinson, laborer also of Grange Pen, in Barrett Town community.

Reports by the Barrett Town police are that about 11:45 a.m., lawmen carried out a snap raid in the community, where a premises was searched.

During the search, they discovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds at the premises occupied by the accused.

He is booked to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court at a later date.