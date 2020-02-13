Man Shot and Killed While Attending Candlelight Vigil in Hopewell, Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): The Sandy Bay police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man while he was attending a candle lighting in Hopewell Square, Hopewell, Hanover on Wednesday night, February 12.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sheldon Hinds, labourer of Rock Top, also in Hopewell.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Hinds was standing inside a bar at a section of Hopewell community called Bakery Lane, where a candlelight vigil was being held for another man who was shot and killed on Sunday.

Hinds was approached by a man armed with a handgun, who opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Hinds who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.