Man Shot to Death in Salt Spring, St James

A St James man was shot and killed on Wednesday night, July (14).

Dead is Rodian Slowley, also known as ‘Brown Chops,’ of Salt Spring in the parish.

According to reports, Slowley was eating outside his residence around 9:15 p.m. when gunshots were heard.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Slowley was discovered in his yard, lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

The incident is being investigated by the Montego Hill Police.

