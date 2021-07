A ten-year-old boy who was shot by gunmen in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew on Thursday, has succumbed to his injuries at the Bustamante Children’s Hospital.

He has been identified as Jaheem Bogle.

According to reports, Jaheem Bogle was shot in the head by men travelling in a grey motorcar, while he was riding his bicycle near the Tony Spalding Sports Complex.

He was transported to Kingston Public Hospital and then transferred to Bustamante Children’s Hospital late Thursday. He died early Friday.