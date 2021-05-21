Man Shot Himself with Illegal Firearm, at Brook Valley, in Kingston

The Hunts Bay police in Kingston are probing the circumstances which led to a man shooting himself to death, with an illegal fiream, at his home in Brook, Kingston 20, on Thursday, May 20.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Patrick Scott, laborer of Lessing Avenue, also in Brook Valley.

Reports are that about 6:40 am, Scott was at his home with family members, when a loud explosion was heard coming from his room.

Family members rushed to investigate, and discovered Scott lying in a pool of blood, clutching a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the firearm seized. The body of the deceased was removed from the scene to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

