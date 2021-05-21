Dovey Magnum held by Immigration Officials in the U.S.

Dancehall Entertainer Dovey Magnum has been arrested in United States.

This, ahead of her performance at Sunday’s Purity’s All White weekend bash in the sunshine state, alongside Dexta Daps.

Reports have indicated that the ‘Bawl Out’ Entertainer was arrested following a raid by Immigration Officials in

Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Online Detainee Locator shows that Dovey is currently being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia, according to the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Online Detainee Locator.