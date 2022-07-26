Man Shot Dead, Three Injured in St Andrew Drive-by Shooting

A man is now dead and three others wounded, following a drive-by shooting in Drewsland, St Andrew on Tuesday morning, July 26.

Dead is 19-year-old Alton Haffenden of a Unity Lane address.

Police say that at about 8:45 a.m., several armed men in a grey Toyota Probox opened gunfire on a group of men along Unity Lane in the community.

When the gunshots ceased, four men were discovered with gunshot wounds, one of whom died as a result of his injuries. The other three were taken to the hospital and are being treated.

Coleridge Minto, acting operations officer for St Andrew South Division, said the incident stems from a feud between Drewsland and Olympic Gardens men.