Man Fatally Shot by Police During Alleged Kidnapping of Female in Manchester

27- year-old Jermaine Robinson, of Old Greenvale main road in Mandeville, was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in May Day, Marshalls Crescent, Mandeville on Monday, July 25.

One Browning 9mm Pistol with two rounds of ammo were seized.

According to reports, police responded to a call about the kidnapping of a woman in a Toyota Mark X.

The police were met with gunshots as they arrived on the scene. The gunfire was exchanged, and one of the three men was killed. His two accomplices fled on foot. The woman who was being kidnapped was unharmed, during the altercation.

Robinson was on bail for Robbery with Aggravation and was scheduled to appear in court in September.

Investigations are being conducted by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Enquiries (INDECOM).