Child Killed in Highway Crash in Trelawny

A 12-year-old boy is dead and a man hospitalized following a collision with a trailer and Toyota Fielder on the North Coast Highway near Trelawny this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ackerman Myrie of Appleton in St James.

According to Sergeant Kirkland Cross of the Trelawny Traffic Department, Myrie was a passenger in a grey Toyota Fielder traveling east on the highway.

Upon approaching the Martha Brae overpass, the driver attempted to pass the trailer but hit the back of it.

The impact resulted in both occupants being trapped inside the car.

The Falmouth Fire Department removed both victims from the vehicle.

They were both taken to the Falmouth Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead and the driver admitted in a serious condition.