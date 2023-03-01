Man Shot Dead at Exotic Night Club in Negril, Westmoreland

A man was fatally shot at an exotic nightclub in Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old O’Neal Smith, otherwise called ‘San’ of Good Hope District in the parish.
According to police reports, Smith was purchasing food at a cook shop inside the Scrub-A-Dub nightclub about 4:00 a.m. when he was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire, hitting him.
When the police arrived, Smith was lying face down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
He was taken to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital and where he was declared dead.
Investigations continue.