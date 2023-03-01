Unidentified Man Shot to Death in Green Island, Hanover

An unidentified man was shot and killed, and the vehicle in which he was travelling overturned along the roadway in Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday, February 28.
Reports by the Green Island police are that about 2:20pm, community members in Bamboo Bottom, Green Island, alerted the police after they stumbled upon the body of a male in a motor car, which had overturned alongside the roadway.
On arrival by the police, they discovered the unidentified male lying inside the vehicle, with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.