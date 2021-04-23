Man Shot and Killed While Playing Dominoes, at Kings Street, Mobay

The Barnett Street police have not yet released the identity of a man who was shot and killed, while playing dominoes, at a yard in Kings Street, Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday night, April 21.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, the victim was among a group of men playing a game of dominoes, at a yard along Kings Street.

Minutes later, they were ambushed by two armed men who opened fire on the men, who ran in various directions.

The gunmen made their escape on foot in the area, while residents alerted the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

