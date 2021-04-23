Food Vendor Shot and Injured in German Town, St James

A food vendor who was shot and injured by armed men, while he went to purchase ground provisions in German Town, St James, on Thursday morning, remains at hospital in serious condition.

The police reported that the victim traveled from a different section of the parish to German Town, to purchase ground provisions, which he intended to sell at the market.

On reaching the location, he was ambushed by armed men and shot.

It is also reported that the vendor was robbed of an amount of cash that he brought to purchase the items.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded vendor was rushed to hospital, where he was treated and admitted.