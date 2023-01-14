Man Killed in Montego Bay, Another Shot and Injured

Man Killed in Montego Bay: One man is now dead, and another injured following a shooting incident along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James on Friday night.
The dead man has been identified as Dwayne Dixon, otherwise called ‘Dwayne’ of Montego Bay.
Reports by the Barnett Street, police are that about 8:30pm, Dixon was standing with other persons along Barnett Street when he was attacked by two gunmen.
Dixon ran to avoid being shot, but was chased by the gunmen and shot to death.
Another man who was sitting in the vicinity was shot and injured.
The police were summoned and upon arrival both men were rushed to hospital where Dixon was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted.