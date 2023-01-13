Businessman Shot Dead in St Mary: A 72-year-old businessman was shot dead in Broadgate, St Mary on Thursday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Dellavale Banbury, a resident of Iter Boreale in St Mary.
According to reports, shortly after 6 p.m., police received a report that the occupants of a silver Toyota Probox were spotted shooting at a silver pickup.
A team of law enforcement officers responded and, upon arrival, discovered a silver Mitsubishi L200 pickup over a cliff.
The Annotto Bay Fire Department was alerted, and a male passenger identified as Banbury was removed from the vehicle.
According to the police, Banbury sustained gunshot injuries to the upper body. He was taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to sources an undetermined amount of cash was found at the scene.
