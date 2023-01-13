St Catherine South Police List Persons of Interest in Murder Cases

The St Catherine South Police have listed five men as persons of interest in relation to recent murders that have been committed in the parish.
The men, who are of Hellshire Park addresses, have been identified as:
1. Jermaine Straw, otherwise called ‘Pree Dem’
2. Mario Thomas
3. A man known only as ‘Gunna Gunna’
4. A man known only as ‘Kirk’
5. A man known only as ‘Teddy’
All five men are being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by midday on Saturday, January 14. Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is being asked to call the St Catherine South Police Station at 876-949-8422 or Crime Stop at 311.