Man in Custody after His Brother was Hit and Killed by Van in St Elizabeth

A man was arrested by police on Monday night after his brother was hit and killed by a van in Lititz, St Elizabeth.

Dead is 30-year-old Renroy Francis.

According to reports, Francis ran up a bar bill under his brother’s name. The bar owner approached the brother to settle the bill, which sparked an argument between the brothers.

Francis reportedly left to return home, and his brother followed him.

Later, it was reported that Francis had been struck by a van.

The brother allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended by police in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He has not yet been charged.

