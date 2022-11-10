Decomposing Body of Female Chef Found in Hanover

Decomposing Body of Female Chef Found: A suspect is now in custody following the discovery of a woman’s decomposing body at her home in Logwood district, Hanover on Tuesday, November 08.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Judeen Smith-Greyson otherwise called ‘Youth Man’ and ‘Red Boot’, a chef of Logwood district.
Reports are that about 12:15 p.m., residents described smelling a foul odour coming from the house and summoned lawmen. On arrival of the lawmen, Smith-Greyson’s body was seen lying on the floor with several stab wounds. It was in a state of decomposition. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending a post-mortem.
Following several leads and police operations to apprehend the deceased woman’s husband, who is a suspect in her murder, he turned himself in to the May Pen Police in Clarendon early this morning.
Arrangements are being made for him to be interviewed.
Investigations continue.