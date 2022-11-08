Unidentified Body Thrown from Car in Portmore

The unidentified body of a man was thrown from a car along George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St. Catherine on Monday, November 8.
The body is said to have a brown complexion, medium build, approximately 180 centimeters long (5 feet 11 inches), and a low-cut hairstyle.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., a passerby reportedly witnessed the body being tossed from a Toyota Probox car and contacted the police.
The crime scene was processed, and the body was transported to the morgue.
Detectives from the St. Catherine South Police Division are carrying out investigations.