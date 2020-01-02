Crime: Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve

Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] Illegal Gun in Roehampton – One man was taken into custody and charged following the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, in Roehampton community, Anchovy, St James, on New Year’s Eve.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jason Record, a farmer also of Roehampton.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 8:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol in the community when they saw Record along the roadway.

On seeing the lawmen approaching, he started to act in a suspicious manner and was accosted and searched.

A search of his person led to the seizure of a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, along with two live rounds

He was transported to the Freeport lock-up and subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter