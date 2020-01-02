Jamaica News: Man Found Dead in Sea at Pier One

Jamaica News: [ Mckoy’s News ] Man Found Dead in Sea at Pier One – The Montego Bay Freeport police are now awaiting a post mortem examination result to determine the cause of death, of a man whose body was fished from the sea in the vicinity of the Pier One Harbour on New Year’s Eve.

He has been identified as 54-year-old Richard Anthony Rowe, driver of Sunderland district, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 6:00 p.m.,.on Tuesday persons in the vicinity alerted the police after seeing an abandoned motor vehicle parked in the Car Park, and a body floating in the sea.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, they were assisted by the Marine Police in removing the body from the water, which was later positively identified to be that of Rowe.

The scene was processed along with his Nissan AD Wagon motor car found at the scene, and his body transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter