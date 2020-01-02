Crime: Police and Gunmen Trade Bullets in Norwood

Crime: Police and Gunmen Trade Bullets in Norwood
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] Police and Gunmen Trade Bullets in Norwood – A heated gun battle between members of the security forces and armed men in Norwood, St James, on New Year’s Day, resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm and two motor vehicles. Two men were also taken into custody.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that about 12:30 a.m., members of a joint military team were on operation at a section of Seaview and Church Lane in Norwood, when they came upon five men armed with rifles and handguns.

On seeing the security team, the men opened fire and ran into nearby bushes. The fire was returned by the police who gave chase.

On reaching a section of the bushes the lawmen again came under heavy gunfire, and the fire was again returned resulting in the gunmen fleeing the scene leaving behind a .45 Taurus pistol.

The lawmen carried out a search of the surroundings resulting in the two men being taken into custody, and also two motor vehicle which was seen abandoned at the scene was also impounded.

 

Antonio Mckoy  – News Reporter

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Crime: Police and Gunmen Trade Bullets in Norwood
Crime: Police and Gunmen Trade Bullets in Norwood
Jamaica News: Man Found Dead in Sea at Pier One
Jamaica News: Man Found Dead in Sea at Pier One
Crime: Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve
Crime: Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve
Your Ex-Lover Should Never Be Your Friend After Break up, It Ruins Relationships – Says Counselor
Your Ex-Lover Should Never Be Your Friend After Break up, It Ruins Relationships – Says Counselor
Crime: 15-Year-Old Shot in Head at Watch Night Service in Montego Bay
Crime: 15-Year-Old Shot in Head at Watch Night Service in Montego Bay
Crime: First Murder in Lilliput, St James of 2020
Crime: First Murder in Lilliput, St James of 2020

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....