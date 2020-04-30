Man fined $100,000 for disobeying curfew order

A man who broke the curfew and refused police orders to return home has been found guilty and fined $100,000.

The man, who has been identified as Ainsley Young, was fined J$100,000 or three months imprisonment for breaching the curfew order.

In addition, Mr. Young was also fined a cumulative J$ 15,000 for various traffic breaches.

He was charged for breaking the curfew orders issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The charges were laid against Young following an incident about 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, when he was observed driving along the Richmond main road in Georges Valley, Manchester in a Honda motor car. Police said Young was stopped and instructed to return home, however, he refused and sped off.

He was later intercepted and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. In addition, when checks were made, it was revealed that the documents for the motor vehicle expired in 2013. He was additionally charged with Unlicensed Motor Vehicle, Disobeying, No Insurance Coverage and Fraudulent Use of License Disc.