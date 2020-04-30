Bartenders to face court for breaching bar closure orders

Four bartenders who were last month charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act, for operating bars which should have been closed are to go to court on Tuesday, June 23, to answer to the charges.

They were arrested following a series of operations at spirit licence premises in Spalding, Clarendon is to face the courts

They are:

Thirty-nine-year-old Tamara Levy, a bartender of Spalding, Clarendon. Thirty-four-year-old Miraka Morgan, a bartender of Wild Cane, St. Ann. Thirty-four-year-old Kimberlee Baker, a bartender of Spalding, Clarendon. Twenty-three-year-old Monique Murray, a bartender of Sanguinetti, Clarendon.

The police report that the four were arrested during a series of operations conducted between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. They were warned for prosecution and later issued summonses to appear in court.

The Police continue to implore persons to obey all orders issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, as the orders are in place to promote the safety of all persons.