Man Fined $10,000 for Having a Pound of Ganja

After cops found Duval Green with a pound of marijuana, he was forced to pay the Government $10,000 in fines on Wednesday.

The accused man accepted responsibility by entering a guilty plea to possession of and dealing in the weed when he stood before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The exact date of the incident was not revealed, but the cops were reportedly carrying out their routine duties on the day in question, when they stopped Green and took a pound of marijuana from him.

In handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Judge Smith-Ashley ordered Green to pay a fine of $4,000 or 10 days in jail for possessing the weed and $6,000 or 10 days in jail for dealing it.