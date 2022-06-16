Man Fined, Sentenced to Community Service for Assaulting Cops at Sydney Airport

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Monday at Sydney Airport has been fined and placed on a community corrections order for assaulting four Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers and two members of the public.

Airline staff had refused to allow the Melbourne man to board his scheduled flight after deeming he was too intoxicated.

The man remained at the airport in a bar in the arrivals area, where he acted in a disorderly manner, approaching and swearing at multiple members of the public.

He later returned to the departure level, where he assaulted two members of the public. One of the men received minor injuries.

When AFP officers arrived, the man resisted arrest and responded aggressively to police.

Four AFP officers received non-life threatening injuries in the incident including cuts and abrasions before the man was removed from the airport and charged.

The case was heard at Central Local Court on Tuesday, where the man plead guilty to  behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting an officer in the execution of his duty, and common assault.

He was issued with three fines totalling $1,100 and a six-month community corrections order.

Superintendent Matthew Parsons said this arrest should serve as a clear reminder to the public that the AFP has zero-tolerance for anti-social, dangerous and violent behaviour at airports.

“As domestic and international travel picks up again, we remind the public to act considerately at airports and treat others with respect,” Superintendent Parsons said.

“There is no excuse for anti-social or aggressive behaviour and individuals who choose to act in this manner will be met with the full force of the law.”

