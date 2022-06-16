Alleged Woman Beater’s Case Settled at Mediation

Ronald Glen appeared in the St. James Parish Court yesterday for assaulting his cousin-in-law, but the case was settled through mediation, resulting in the Crown not offering any evidence.

The defendant appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Court documents disclosed that both parties were involved in an altercation on May 19 around 10:00 p.m., during which Glen used his fist to hit the complainant in the face and chest, causing bruising and pain.

The matter was reported to the police, and when cautioned, Glen reportedly said, “Offica, she is a liar…you should have seen how she was behaving before the police came, and even when the police came, she was pretending as if she couldn’t walk.”

“Have you worked it out already or would you like to go to mediation?” asked presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley after hearing the allegations.

“I’m not interested in mediation,” said the complainant.

“What do you want out of this case?” the judge enquired.

“I want it to be tried,” the complainant replied.

“What do you want at the end of the trial?” asked the judge.

“I just want to be heard. I’m a female who was abused by this young man, and they’re telling all lies about me to make it seem like I did something wrong, and I know I did nothing wrong,” said the complainant.

The judge then suggested that the pair try mediation with a probation officer who was present in court.

The parties came to an agreement, and the accused compensated the complainant.

As a result, the prosecution offered no evidence in the case against Glen.