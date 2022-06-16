Men in Court for Stealing Metal Props from Construction Company

Two men accused of stealing metal props from a construction company appeared before the St. James Parish Court yesterday to answer to simple larceny charges.

They are Roshaun Wilson and Gary Shaw, both of St. James addresses.

According to the allegations, about 9:45 p.m. on April 15, a security guard at a construction company noticed the men loading 38 metal props worth US$3,800 onto a vehicle without permission from the company.

The security guard intercepted the vehicle, the police were called and the men were arrested and charged.

The court was informed during Wednesday’s hearing that Shaw is represented by attorney-at-law Albert Morgan.

Wilson did not have a lawyer, so attorney Chumu Paris was assigned to him.

The hearing was rescheduled for July 14.