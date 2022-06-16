Men in Court for Stealing Metal Props from Construction Company

Man Charged With Egbert Price’s Murder Denied

Two men accused of stealing metal props from a construction company appeared before the St. James Parish Court yesterday to answer to simple larceny charges.

They are Roshaun Wilson and Gary Shaw, both of St. James addresses.

According to the allegations, about 9:45 p.m. on April 15, a security guard at a construction company noticed the men loading 38 metal props worth US$3,800 onto a vehicle without permission from the company.

The security guard intercepted the vehicle, the police were called and the men were arrested and charged.

The court was informed during Wednesday’s hearing that Shaw is represented by attorney-at-law Albert Morgan.

Wilson did not have a lawyer, so attorney Chumu Paris was assigned to him.

The hearing was rescheduled for July 14.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com