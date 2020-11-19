Man Charged With Shop-Breaking And Larceny

Jamaica News: The St. Catherine North Police have arrested and charged one man with Shop-breaking and Larceny following a robbery on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in the parish on Tuesday, November 10.

He is 42-year-old Cornel Clarke of Mocho Avenue, New Harbour Village in Old Harbour in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., the complainant received a call informing him that his shop was broken into. When he made checks it was discovered that a game machine valuing about JM $900,000 was missing. The robbery was reported and after an investigation, Clarke was apprehended the following day on West Avenue in the parish with the machine in his possession.

He was subsequently charged after an interview.

Clarke’s court date is being finalised.