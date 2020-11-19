Man Charged With Shop-Breaking And Larceny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The St. Catherine North Police have arrested and charged one man with Shop-breaking and Larceny following a robbery on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in the parish on Tuesday, November 10.

He is 42-year-old Cornel Clarke of Mocho Avenue, New Harbour Village in Old Harbour in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., the complainant received a call informing him that his shop was broken into. When he made checks it was discovered that a game machine valuing about JM $900,000 was missing. The robbery was reported and after an investigation, Clarke was apprehended the following day on West Avenue in the parish with the machine in his possession.

He was subsequently charged after an interview.

Clarke’s court date is being finalised. 

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....