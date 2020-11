Jamaica News: At the close of trade on Wednesday, November 19, the Jamaican dollar strengthens against the US currency.

The selling rate for the US dollar was down by 2 cents to J$148.08, according to

the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settles at J$113.60, up from J$112.84, while the

pound sterling ended trading at J$195.33 up from J$193.96.