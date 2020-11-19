Kingston Woman Missing

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Jamaica News: Twenty-year-year-old Iyesha Garwood of Deanery Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 has been missing since Saturday, November 14.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 172centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Vineyard Town Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Garwood was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Iyesha Garwood is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at (876)922-3184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

