St. Thomas Man Missing

Jamaica News: Thirty-five-year-old Damion Thompson a chef of Bath Fountain district and Newland Road, Yallahs both in St. Thomas has been missing since Saturday, November 7.

He is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Thompson was last seen on Highbury Crescent, Morant Bay, St. Thomas wearing a black shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Damion Thompson is being asked to contact the Yallahs Police at 876-982-5075, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.