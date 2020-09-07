Man Charged With Larceny from the Person in Kingston

Detectives attached to the Kingston Central division have arrested and

charged a man with the offence of Larceny from the Person resulting from an incident which

occurred on West Street, Kingston on Saturday, September 5.

He is 20-year-old Dennis Morgan of Jones Street, Kingston.

Reports from the City Centre Police are that about 11:40 a.m., the female complainant was

walking along the mentioned roadway when Morgan approached her from behind and grabbed her

cellular phone from her pants pocket. Morgan handed the cellular phone to his accomplice who

escaped on foot. The complainant, however, held onto Morgan and summoned the Police. On

their arrival Morgan was handed over to them and arrested and charged for the offence. His

accomplice is being sought by the police.

His court date is being finalised. Investigations continue.