Kingston Man Charged With Wounding With Intent

Detectives attached to the St. Andrew South division have arrested and

charged a man with the offence of Wounding with Intent resulting from an incident which

occurred on Monday, August 31.

He is 32-year-old Shammar McLean, of Silverdor Drive, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 3:00 p.m., McLean was involved in a dispute

with a minor, during which he used a knife to inflict a wound to the minor’s leg. The minor was

transported to hospital where he was treated. McLean was later apprehended and charged.

His court date is being finalised.