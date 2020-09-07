Kingston Man Charged With Wounding With Intent

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
Detectives attached to the St. Andrew South division have arrested and
charged a man with the offence of Wounding with Intent resulting from an incident which
occurred on Monday, August 31.

He is 32-year-old Shammar McLean, of Silverdor Drive, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 3:00 p.m., McLean was involved in a dispute
with a minor, during which he used a knife to inflict a wound to the minor’s leg. The minor was
transported to hospital where he was treated. McLean was later apprehended and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

