Falmouth Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation In Manchester

Detectives attached to the Manchester division have arrested and charged a

man with the offence of Robbery with Aggravation resulting from an incident which occurred

on Manchester Road, Manchester on Friday, September 5.

He is 33-year-old Claymair Sinclair, otherwise called “Notchelus” or “Dwayne”, construction

worker, of Cedar Grove district, Falmouth, Trelawny.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 5:15 p.m., the female complainant was walking

along the mentioned roadway when Sinclair approached, armed with a knife, and robbed her of

her Iphone 6plus cellular phone, valued at forty-seven thousand dollars, JMD 47,000.00, before

escaping. The incident was reported to the police and an investigation launched which led to the

apprehension of Sinclair and the recovery of the cellular phone. Sinclair was charged following

his confession to stealing the cellular phone.

His court date is being finalized.