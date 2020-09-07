Man Charged With Assault at Common Law in Kingston

Detectives attached to the St. Andrew North division have arrested and

charged a man with the offence of Assault at Common Law resulting from an incident which

occurred on White Hall Terrace, Grants Pen, Kingston 19 on Friday, September 5.

He is 38-year-old Twanna Coombs of Stony Hill, Kingston.

Reports Constant Spring Police are that about 8:40 a.m., Coombs was allegedly visiting his

mother and sister when an argument developed between them and he began hurling stones at

them. A police officer who was on location warned Coombs to desist, which he refused and

charged at his sister with a knife. The Police officer fired at Coombs, causing an injury to his leg.

The Police were summoned and on their arrival Coombs was seen clutching the knife. He was

transported to hospital where he was admitted and later charged with the offence. The matter was

also reported to INDECOM.

His court date is being finalized.