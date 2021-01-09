Male Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

8-Year-Old Stabbed To Death…Suspect Believed To Be Close Family Friend
The Montego Bay police are now in search of a 22-year-old man, who reportedly stabbed another man to death in the Flankers community, on Friday night.
Investigators say the victim is still unidentified, and they are asking members of the public for assistance to identify the body.
Reports are that, shortly after 8:00 pm, residents living at a section of Flankers know as Back-Bush, observed a Toyota Ractis motor car parked in the community and went to investigate.
Upon Investigation, the residents discovered the body of the unidentified male, which was hanging from the rear left door, and summoned the police.
Upon the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the unidentified male had multiple stab wounds to his neck and upper body.
The victim is of brown complexion and was clad in a dark T-shirt, and grey joggers.
The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue.

