Vendor killed by vendor in Lucea Market

A dispute between two vendors over space in the Cleveland Standhope Market, along Willie Delisser Boulevard, in Lucea, Hanover, on Thursday afternoon, ended with one of the men being stabbed to death, and the other arrested on charges of murder.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Everette Ennis, otherwise called ‘Eva’ a farmer of Phase 3, Llandilo, in Westmoreland

The police also reported that they managed to apprehend the 32-year-old suspect who is from Claremont district in Lucea, Hanover, shortly after he committed the crime.

Reports by the Lucea Police are that, shortly after 5;45pm, Ennis and the other vendor got involved in a dispute inside the market, allegedly over personal space.

It is reported that Ennis accused the suspect of occupying his space, and ordered him to move.

The suspect refused, and both men got involved in a physical confrontation when Ennis allegedly used a bottle to hit the accused in the regions of his neck.

The accused brandished a knife which he reportedly used to stab Ennis to the regions of his chest and abdomen, and he fell to the ground in a pool of blood.

The accused upon seeing that Ennis had collapsed, ran from the market and attempted to escape in a taxi motor car, but was apprehended by a police officer who was in the area.

In the meanwhile, the Lucea police say they are now carrying out an investigation into the incident, and also that the accused is to be questioned in the presence of his lawyer and charged.

This is the first murder to take place in the parish of Hanover since the start of the year, while a total of 33 persons were murdered throughout the parish of Hanover, during the previous year.