Mackie Conscious Calls For a World Of Prayer

“Let’s Pray” the latest release from Entertainer Mackie Conscious is calling for a world unification through praying for each other every day. The well-arranged song is done in semi acoustic style, another versatility of the multi-talented musician and song writer. Musical arrangement also done by him and one of Jamaica’s top pianist, Wayne Holness from St Ann.

With the corona virus pandemic and the utter destruction of the world’s economy, many lives have been affected and everything became unpredictable, of even greater mention are those who have lost love ones.

The talk of the day of it being a “plandemic “ as some people called it, which suggested that it was planned by some evil ones and others believe it may be the fulfillment of prophecy.

Mr Conscious believes that with so many religions around the world, if each pray to whom they believe in we all can collectively get the result we all need.

Lets Pray was released over a week ago worldwide. It is now on the lips of many and is picking up momentum on radio stations here in Jamaica and around the world. It is also creating a buzz on the download platforms such as iTunes, cd baby and amazon to name a few.

The song now hit the south Florida top 10 chart on WAVS 1170 and has the potential to do what many of Mackie Conscious other songs have done in recent times.