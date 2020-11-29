Dear Mckoy: I take too long to orgasm
Dear Mckoy: I take too long to orgasm – My woman is thinking about leaving me because I take too long to climax. Usually, I’d go for at least an hour and a half before I cum and by then she’s worn out.
I’m not sure what it is but I’ve always had a problem with orgasming quickly. She does everything to please me yet I can’t cum quick.
I love her and everything but this has put us in a tight spot cause now she dreads sleeping with me. I’ve seen a doctor about it and nothing helped. I don’t know what else to do. What is your opinion?
D.J.
Dear D.J.,
Unfortunately, many people are like that while some don’t orgasm at all. Maybe you’ll have to find someone who matches your sex drive or use enhancers during sex like toys etc. I wish you the best.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us