5 COVID-19 deaths, 40 cases

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

There were five COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 40 new cases.

The deaths bring to 256 the number of fatalities caused by the disease while there are now a total of 10,709 cases. The 40 new cases include people between the ages of five and 78 years.

Fourteen of the new cases are from Kingston and St Andrew and eight from St Ann.

Meantime 113 people recovered Saturday pushing the total recoveries to 6,066 while there remain 4239 active cases.

Sixty-six people are in hospital and seven of them are critical.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....