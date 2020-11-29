5 COVID-19 deaths, 40 cases

There were five COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 40 new cases.

The deaths bring to 256 the number of fatalities caused by the disease while there are now a total of 10,709 cases. The 40 new cases include people between the ages of five and 78 years.

Fourteen of the new cases are from Kingston and St Andrew and eight from St Ann.

Meantime 113 people recovered Saturday pushing the total recoveries to 6,066 while there remain 4239 active cases.

Sixty-six people are in hospital and seven of them are critical.