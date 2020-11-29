Dayton Campbell wins, Paulwell upsets Brown Burke

Phillip Paulwell created something of an upset today when he beat Angela Brown Burke to become Chairman of the People’s National Party. Paulwell, MP for  East Kingston and Port Royal beat Brown Burke 153 to 133 votes

The race was one of two pivotal contests – the other being that for General Secretary– at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PNP today at Jamaica College, in St Andrew. Dr Dayton Campbell is the new General Secretary. He narrowly beat Raymond Pryce, a former MP and Deputy General secretary, 147 to 138.

Just under 300 delegates of the Party were able to vote in the process that started after mid-day and went smoothly with older NEC members being allowed to vote first.

The election of Paulwell and Dr Campbell fills two key functions in the new leadership of PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

