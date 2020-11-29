WATCH: Dexta Daps, Masicka, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Capleton and Others Performing at Reggae Sunsplash 2020 – Video

WATCH: Dexta Daps, Masicka, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Capleton and Others Performing at Reggae Sunsplash 2020 – Video
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Reggae Sunsplash is well known for its worldwide impact and the legendary artistes that have performed on the show since its inception in 1978.

Big names like; Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis, Freddie Mcgregor and many of the icons of the Jamaican music industry have all displayed their talents in the past on the Sunsplash stage.

Masicka, Dexta Daps, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Capleton, Tanya Stephens and others performed on Reggae Sunsplash 2020 stated.

Watch some of the entertaining performances below.

Also check out Reggae Sunsplash Jesse Royal Night 2 performance below.

Check out Capleton’s performance below.

   

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....