WATCH: Dexta Daps, Masicka, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Capleton and Others Performing at Reggae Sunsplash 2020 – Video

Reggae Sunsplash is well known for its worldwide impact and the legendary artistes that have performed on the show since its inception in 1978.

Big names like; Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis, Freddie Mcgregor and many of the icons of the Jamaican music industry have all displayed their talents in the past on the Sunsplash stage.

Masicka, Dexta Daps, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Capleton, Tanya Stephens and others performed on Reggae Sunsplash 2020 stated.

Watch some of the entertaining performances below.

Also check out Reggae Sunsplash Jesse Royal Night 2 performance below.

Check out Capleton’s performance below.