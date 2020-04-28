Macka Diamond Starts GoFundMe For Pregnant Moms In Need After Jodian Fearson’s Death

Macka Diamond has taken a proactive approach to help young pregnant women in Jamaica, following the death of a young mother, 24-year-old Jodian Fearon, who developed complications last Friday.

It is alleged that Fearon was denied access to health care at several Corporate Area hospitals.

Macka, whose real name is Charmaine Munroe, announced that she’s started a GoFundMe campaign to help young pregnant mothers in need. She made the announcement via Instagram where she posted: “Who thought I wasnt serious here we go let’s get started my #moneydiamonds helping our pregnant mothers to deliver safely and buy supplies etc the GoFundMe link will be in my bio.”

She later posted a video clip appealing to young mothers to reach out to her and her foundation if they are in immediate need. She also posted a few screenshots of pleas for help that she’s already received, including a 19-year-old pregnant woman, who is so bereft, that she wonders why she did not have an abortion. She’s set a goal of US $8000. The fund is off to slow start and as of this morning (April 28th) had received close to US$200.00

Her fans and other concerned persons were quick to show their support and love for the initiative. Even though some fans believed her target was too small to truly contribute to helping young moms.

This fan said: “The goal is 8000 what that can do,” but another fan was quick to applaud the initiative and criticise the previous comment, that fan posted: “So I’m curious the people that always have something to say about the money or how much money dem ah contribute nuh bunch of clowns .”

One fan pointed out that when converted to Jamaican, the money could go a long way: “Jamaica don’t have zelle, second hint is the number provided that shld make you think its $8,000.00 USD which when converted is over 1million JMD.”

In recent times Macka has been championing women’s rights and earlier this year she released a single called ‘Talk Up’ which focused on domestic violence.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has said that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has launched a formal investigation into Fearon’s death. He made the announcement as most Jamaicans have expressed anger and shock at how the young woman died. Holness, who himself seemed moved by the incident, described it as “most upsetting”.

He added: “The case must be fully investigated. Already, the police have commenced their own investigation to determine if anyone was criminally negligent.”

He also sought yesterday to assure Jamaican citizens that the investigation would be thorough and the necessary actions would be taken if needed.

“This is not something that we will, in any way, seek to have hidden, covered up [and] not thoroughly investigated. The full force of the State and all its resources must be placed in ensuring that we get to the bottom of this issue, and those who are responsible must be held to account. There can be no second-guessing this intention,” Holness said.

Source: Dancehallmag